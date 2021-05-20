Norman Edward Mercer, 96, loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, and great grandfather passed away peacefully at his home on December 28, 2020. He was born in the Cabin community on August 6, 1924 to the late John Rommie and Margie Sumner Mercer. Also predeceasing him are his wife of 75 years Almena Thigpen Mercer; daughters Connie Mercer Bolda and Karen Mercer Benson; grandchildren Joey Rouse and Carmen Henninger. Survivors include his daughter Kaye Mercer Creech(Jackie) and son Don Mercer (Joann); sisters Mildred M. Kennedy and Grace M. Whaley; son in law Tony Benson;12 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Norman attended Beulaville Elementary with Almena, the love of his life. He joked about giving her a piece of chocolate when they were in 5th grade and that was the beginning of their life together. In fact, they were the last two surviving members of the Beulaville High School Class of 1943! Norman was a veteran of World War II serving with the Merchant Marines on troopship Marine Wolf. Upon returning to Duplin County, Norman engaged in many occupations including farming, plumbing, and automotive sales. Always wanting to visit new places, he and Almena traveled to all 50 states and several countries. He was a lifelong member of Beulaville Baptist Church where he attended faithfully as long as his health allowed.
