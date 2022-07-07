Norwood Karroll Teachey of Surf City, NC passed on to his eternal heavenly home on Friday, June 24 at Lower Cape Fear Life Care after several years of declining health. Karroll was born in Wallace, NC on May 25, 1939 to Woodrow Wilson Teachey and Thelma Grady Teachey. He is survived by his wife and devoted care giver, Judith Carr Teachey; Sons Mike Teachey (Mary Fran) of Raleigh and Jack Teachey of Hampstead; Six grandchildren whom he adored and who affectionately called him "Poppy Bear" are Zach Teachey (Kayleigh) of Charlotte, Caroline Luciani (Anthony) of Raleigh, Luke Teachey (Allie) of Raleigh, Cal Teachey of Hampstead, Michaela Teachey of Raleigh and Emma Kate Teachey of Hampstead; Great grandchildren Ella Teachey and Weston Teachey; Brother Grady Teachey (Brenda) of Topsail Beach; Sister Susan Carter (Johnny) of Greensboro; Sister-in-law Jackie Herring and special nieces and nephews Elizabeth, Emily, JoLynn, Wilson, Ray, and Jim. Extended family of many cousins, great nieces and nephews, and many old friends were so appreciated. As a young man, he enjoyed sports, hunting, and fishing and helping out at his dad's gas station in Tin City. He was active in scouting and attained the rank of Eagle Scout. Karroll attended Wallace and Wallace-Rose Hill High Schools where he was an outstanding student athlete excelling in football and baseball. He was selected to play in the 1957 Shrine Bowl game and East-West Football All-Star game. He went on to East Carolina College where he played football and was a lifelong ECU supporter and fan. Mr. Teachey had a distinguished and successful 42 year profession in the textile industry. He began working at J.P Stevens in Wallace and then went on to United Dye Works in Hersey (PA), Texfi of Kinston, (NC), and became plant manager at Fab Industries of Cherryville (NC). During the last 20 years of his career, he started and co-owned Textile Sales International. There he helped design and build a patented dye machine, the TSI Turbo Jet. For many years he was a member of American Association of Colorists and Chemists and was honored to be a guest speaker at several of their seminars. Karroll, along with Judy, supported their sons in all their many school events, athletic practices, and hundreds of games through the college level always encouraging them to compete to the best of their abilities. Known as the strong but more quiet parent, he passed on the importance of family, hard work, discipline and a love for nature and the great outdoors. Karroll and Judy retired to Topsail Beach 16 years ago where he enjoyed fishing, boating, and taking long walks on the beach and spending time with family. More than anything he loved having huge family gatherings and sharing a good meal with them, always leading them in a special blessing of thanks. Mr. Teachey was a member of the Wallace Baptist and Poston Baptist Churches, Grifton Presbyterian and First Presbyterian Church of Cherryville and for as long as he was able to attend loved his affiliation with Emma Anderson Memorial Chapel of Topsail Beach, NC. God rest his soul. He was so loved and will be greatly missed. Karrol was preceded in death by his parents, a son, Norwood Karroll Teachey, Jr., a granddaughter Katherine Carr Teachey, a brother-in-law Jimmie Herring, and a nephew-in-law John Harrington. A Celebration of Life and Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 12th, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Rockfish Presbyterian Church Cemetery of Wallace, NC. Business casual dress is suggested rather than semiformal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emma Anderson Memorial Chapel, PO Box 3071, Topsail Beach, NC 28445 or Rockfish Presbyterian Church Cemetery Inc., PO Box 532, Rose Hill, NC 28458. Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the Teachey family. The family expresses much gratitude to Doctors Blair, Calhoun, and Bachman and home health care givers Mary and Angela.
