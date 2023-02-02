On January 24, 2023, the death angel winged his way to earth and took the soul of Ottis Lee King to be with God. He was born September 8, 1935, in Holly Ridge, NC to the late Reverend Lester King and Myrtie Shepard King. He had two sisters, Leatrice Elizabeth "Lea" Crews and Kathleen Joy "Kathy" Whaley, who preceded him in death. Mr. King graduated from Richlands High School and in 1957 attended Campbell Junior College where he received an associate degree. He pastored nuymerous churches throughout the years. He pastored Wells Chapel Baptist Church for 16 years and 2 months at which time he retired as full time pastorate. Throughout his ministry, Mr. King continued his education. He received his B.A. in 1964 from Campbell College. In 1971, Mr. King received his M.DIV from Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary at Wake Forest. During the years, he continued additional studies at James Sprunt Community College, Kenansville, NC. On July 26, 1964, Ottis married the love of his life, Nancy Louise Faulk. Together, they began to build their life together. God blessed them with two sons, William Edward "Eddie" King (who later married Mary Webb King) and Kevin Lee King (who later married Jennifer Renee Powell King); Ottis and Nancy's grandchildren are William Nathaniel King, (Elizabeth "Beth" Murray King), Madison Paige King Thompson (Blake), Jackson Nicholas King, Spencer Reid King, Hailey Nicole King; great grandchildren, Aubrey Sue King, Serana Rose Thompson and Walker Wade King; numerous extended family and friends that loved Ottis dearly. In 1958, Ottis enlisted in the US Air Force and served in Texas, Oklahoma, and Puerto Rico. He served as Chaplain for the NC Division Sons of Confederate Veterans for 21 years; also, Lewis Armstrong Camp and George Davis Camp SCV. During his years of military service, Ottis served in many different capactities. He was a true American who loved his country very much. Ottis was a devoted husband and caring father, grandfather and brother. Ottis loved the Lord with all his heart. He enjoyed people and ministered to many during his lifetime. He not only pastored for many, many years, but he filled in at different church's and was interium for numerous churches. Ottis King was a man with a servant's heart. "Well done, thou good and faithful servant". You will surely be missed but never forgotten. Funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 28, 2023, at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Wallace Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Johnson and the Rev. Leo Bracken officiating. The family received friends following the service at the funeral home. Burial was held on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial gifts be sent to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401, The Gideons International, P.O. Box 572, Wallace, NC 28466 or Disable Veterans at DAV.org. You may visit www.quinnmcgowen.com for complete obit for Mr. King,. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC
