Pamela Price Baker, 62, of Kenansville passed away Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville surrounded by her loving family. Pamela was born in San Diego, CA June 30, 1959 to the late Charles Allen and Lostene Godwin Price. A funeral service was held at 2:00pm Wednesday September 29, 2021 at Community Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation was held one hour prior to the service at 1:00pm. A private burial was held at Devotional Gardens. Pamela leaves to cherish her memory, husband, Nelson S. Baker; son Brian Baker of Wilmington; daughter Dana Baker and husband Bryan Jones of Hollywood, FL; three grandchildren Ella Grace Jones, Easton Jones and Lucas Baker. In addition to her parents, Pamela was preceded in death by son Kevin Allen Chambers. In lieu of flowers donations be made to American Autoimmune Related Diseases Ass. Inc., 19176 Hall Rd., Ste 130, Clinton Twp., MI 48038.