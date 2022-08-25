Patricia "Patsy" Ann Tanner, 82, passed away on Sunday, August 14, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Patsy is the second of seven children born to the late Charlie Amos Tanner, Sr. and Kathleen Brewer Tanner of Wallace, NC. In addition to her deceased parents, Patsy is also predeceased by her brothers CA Tanner, Jr. and Butch Tanner. Patsy was born December 6, 1939, in Moorseville, NC then later moved to Red Springs, NC before settling in Wallace, NC. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Teachey and husband Bud, son Jimmy Batts and wife Donna, and daughter Tana Herring and husband James; seven grandchildren, Brennon Teachey and wife Mallory, Braxton Teachey and wife Bethany and Deagen Teachey and husband Johnson, James Batts, Sabrina Batts, Emmitt and Gavin Herring; eight great grandchildren, Cohen and Conley Teachey, Beckett and Brewer Teachey, Harbor, Hollan, Huxley, and Hytan Sholar; brother Kenneth Tanner of Wallace, sisters Wanda Tanner Thompson and husband Tom of Wilmington NC, Carolyn Tanner Beckner and husband Dave of Norfolk VA, and Jeannie Tanner Rackley and husband Decatur of Wallace N; sisters-in-law Judy Andrews Tanner of Beulaville NC and Vickie Tanner Cooper of Sneads Ferry NC. In addition, she is survived by eight nieces and nephews, sixteen great nieces and nephew and eight great-great nieces and nephews all of these she deeply loved. Patsy was a loving mother and caring grandmother and sister. She found great joy in the simplest things, but her greatest joy was spending time with family. Patsy was a fabulous cook with skills learned from her parents, her grandmother Brewer and her mother-in-law Ethel Batts. She was well known for her delicious cakes, desserts and the best collards ever eaten. Being an avid gardener, Patsy's yard and garden was evident of her ability to grow anything she planted, whether a vegetable plant, a tree, a shrub or flower and she always wanted to share them with others. Her love of the outdoors included pier, surf, and net fishing as well as floundering. One of Patsy's greatest passions over the years was coaching sports and watching her children and grandchildren play ball. Patsy will surely be missed but treasured memories of her will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. Memorial service was held at 6:00p.m. on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home with her son-in-law Mr. James Herring conducting the service. The family received friends following the service at the funeral home until 8:00pm. Memorials gifts may be sent to Pet Friends of Duplin County, PO Box 152, Wallace, NC 28466. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wallace, NC 910-285-4005
