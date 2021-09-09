Pattie Jean Benson Stroud passed away Sunday, August 29, 2021 at her home. A visitation was held Wednesday morning September 1, 2021 from 9:00 until 10:30 am at Pink Hill Funeral Home with a graveside service at Oak Ridge Memorial Park, Pink Hill following at 10:30 am. Pattie is survived by her husband of 68 years Claro Stroud. She has one daughter, Robin Stroud Bell and husband Gerald of Mount Olive, two sons, Curtis Stroud and Stewart Stroud and friend Caitlin Henderson all of Kenansville. There are two grandchildren, Laura Bell Pursel and husband Dan of Kansas and Thomas Bell of Mount Olive and two great-grandchildren, Jackson and Charlotte Pursel. Pattie is also survived by her three brothers, J. C. Benson and wife Dinah, Lynwood Earl Benson and wife Becky, Jimmy Benson and wife Barbara, one sister, Marlene Benson Andrews, two sisters-in-law, Ann Stroud and Dorothy Stroud. She also leaves behind lots of nieces and nephews and special friends. Online condolences can be sent to www.pinkhillfuneralhome.com.
