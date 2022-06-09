Phyllis Jane Harrell Rouse (84, born July 25, 1937) of Rose Hill, NC, passed away peacefully May 24th at her home in Winter Garden, FL. She was surrounded by family and loving friends. She is the daughter of the Thedford Thaddeus, and Lucy Selma Batts Harrell. Preceding her in death is her devoted husband of 52 years, Christopher Columbus (C.C.) Rouse and her son, Christopher (Chris) Harrell Rouse and her brother, Harry Guynn Harrell, of Goldsboro. She leaves behind with cherished memories, her daughter, Jane Rouse Woodruff and son-in-law, Robert Howard Woodruff of Windermere, FL. She also leaves behind her four grandchildren, Jonathan Rouse Woodruff (wife Hannah, and their son, her great grandson, Oliver), Justin Robert Woodruff (partner Sarah), Hannah Jane Rouse and Christen Hailey Rouse, as well as her son Chris's wife, her loving daughter-in-law Judy Hill Rouse. As a native of Duplin County, NC, Mrs. Rouse lived for many years in the Kenansville, Warsaw, and Faison communities where she was active in both church and occupation. After graduating from Rose Hill High School and attending business classes at East Carolina she met her husband during a period with BB&T. After a number of years at home raising her two young children she joined the Duplin Board of Education retiring with 32 years of service. She was an active member of her beloved church, Warsaw United Methodist, where she served as choir director and many other roles. She also served as choir director for the United Methodist Church in Faison while her family lived in Faison. While living in Kenansville she was active in the local VFW chapter's Ladies Auxiliary. Mrs. Rouse was also devoted to her parents, Lucy and Thedford, her extended family, and to her many long-term friends and acquaintances. The last years of her life in Winter Garden, FL, were immersed with the lives of her daughter, son-in-law, and her two grandson's families including her great grandson. During that time she was active and shared good times, happiness and brought fond memories to all those she touched. A service to celebrate her life is set for Saturday, June 4 at 2:00 in the Warsaw United Methodist Church. Visitation will be from 1:00-2:00 in the same location before the service. Interment will follow the service in the Devotional Gardens Mausoleum of Warsaw.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Graduates of the Class of 2022
- Fire News
- Mount Olive Presbyterian brings back farmers market
- Deputy sued for killing unarmed man in Duplin County linked to two deadly shootings
- Goshen Medical expands service with mobile units
- Big plays bring big rewards for Duplin’s many shooting stars
- NOAA predicts above-normal hurricane season
- Warsaw celebrates first class of Citizen Academy
- Brown selected to play in East-West All-Star game
- A letter to the Class of 2022