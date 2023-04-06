Rachel Kennedy of Mount Olive, passed away on March 27, 2023 surrounded by family after a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was 84 years old. Rachel Anne McLeod was born on November 4, 1938 to the late Charles Duncan McLeod and Minnie McLeod in Mt. Gilead, NC. She graduated as Valedictorian of Greenwood High School in 1957 and was a proud graduate of East Carolina in 1961. While in college she met Kenneth Kennedy, Sr. They married on March 5, 1961 shortly after her graduation and resided in Mt. Olive for the remainder of their lives. Rachel served as a teacher and librarian and served in the Duplin and Wayne County school systems until retiring in 1998. She remained very active in retirement, enjoying time spent with her family, friends and travelling. After Kenneth’s passing, she was blessed to have a special friendship with Davis Sloan. A life-long Presbyterian, she joined Calypso Presbyterian Church in 1963 which became the hub of both her spiritual and social life. She served in many leadership roles at both the church and Presbytery level. Rachel was preceded in death by Kenneth Kennedy, Sr., her husband of 47 years her brothers, Duncan McLeod of Sanford and Benton Lisk of Raleigh, and special friend, Davis Sloan of Calypso. Survivors include her daughter Lou Anne Gaffney and her husband Russ of Greensboro, and sons Ken Kennedy, Jr. and his wife Debbi of Mt. Olive, and Kevin Kennedy and his wife Ellen of Cary. In addition, she adored her six grandchildren: Kathryn Jellicorse of Santa Monica, CA and her husband Will, Kody Kennedy of Mt. Olive, Michael Gaffney of Macon, GA, Kailey Kennedy of Mt. Olive, Scott Kennedy of Cary and Jason Kennedy of Cary. Visitation was held on Thursday, March 30 from 6:00 – 8:00 at Calypso Presbyterian Church. The family also received friends at the home. A celebration of life was held on Friday, March 31 at 11:00 at the church, with burial following immediately at Calypso Cemetery. Officiating was Pastor Nick Nielsen. Memorials may be made in Rachel’s honor to Calypso Presbyterian Church (PO Box 321, Calypso, NC 28325). A Tyndall Service is assisting the family.
