Mr. Ralph Delmar Minchew, 80, of Wallace passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022, at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, one hour prior to the service beginning at 2pm at Wallace United Methodist Church. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, December 6, at 3pm, at Wallace United Methodist Church, 303 S. College St, Wallace. Rev. Dr. Carey Carlberg will officiate. Entombment will follow at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery. Born on Feb. 8, 1942, in Duplin County, Minchew was the son of the late J.B. and Elaine Bissette Minchew, and the widower of Jane Albritton Minchew and Joyce Murphy Minchew. He was a graduate of Wallace Rose Hill High School. He attended East Carolina College and the General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan. He returned to Wallace and became the youngest General Motors Dealer in the state. He owned and operated Minchew Buick-Oldsmobile, later renamed Minchew Motors, for forty-two years. Minchew was a loyal, devoted member of Wallace United Methodist Church for over seventy years, and a member of the Wallace Rotary Club for over fifty years. Minchew is survived by his son Todd Minchew (Kristie) of Wilmington, and daughter Gina Strickland (Clay) of Clinton; step-daughter Angela Brown (Robbie) of Wilmington; five grandchildren: Catherine Ward (Eric), Fredrick Strickland, Kendrick Minchew (Abby), Will Minchew, Jane Caroline Minchew; three step-grandchildren: Zelle Wiggins (Stephen), Brody Brown, Leah Brown; two great-grandsons; one step-great-grand daughter; two brothers in law: Wendell Murphy (Linda) and Pete Murphy (Lynn) and four very special caregivers: Tammy Boone, Geraldine Vines, Ann Hall, and Rechelle Newkirk. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wallace United Methodist Church, 303 S. College St., Wallace, NC, 28466.