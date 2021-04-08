Why is this obituary for the Duplin Times? Genealogical research shows that more than one Smith family obtained and lost land in the settlement of Duplin County, NC. This branch of Smiths is well documented dating from 1799, beginning with George Smith, Jr. Kenan and his family spent time in their summers visiting his Uncles, Prentice Smith and his family who lived near Tan Dam Creek and Woodrow “W.W.” Smith, who had a filling station and food mart. Years ago their land extended most of today ’ s Highway 11, Kenansville to Pink Hill. Today the family still owns a small farm on the same road. Ralph “Kenan” Smith III, 62, of Alpharetta, Georgia, passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on February 26, 2021. Mr. Smith passed after a short battle with Medullary Thyroid Cancer. The deceased requested no services during the current pandemic to keep all family, friends and all he knew safe. Kenan worked for Roche/Genentech from 10/1986 to 9/2020. His last held position was Medical Field Reimbursement Manager. He worked with impeccable kindness and concern for others, he worked tirelessly to assist and help with patient advocacy throughout his career. He will be missed by all who knew him. Born in 1958, in Miami Florida to the late Ralph Kenan “RK" Smith and Nancy King Smith. Mr. Smith was a graduate of the University of Florida. He passed away with his wife and children by his side in hospice. He is survived by his wife, of 35 years, Anita Tankersley Smith, daughters, Madison and Rileigh Smith, Mother Nancy King Smith, Sisters, Marie (Mike) Berndgen, Irene Smith, niece Michelle Berndgen, nephew John Berndgen and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Kenan Smith’s name to: ThyCa.org for research on Medullary Thyroid cancer.
