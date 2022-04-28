Ralph McRae Cottle, 87, passed away on April 12th, 2022 at the Davis Community in Wilmington, surrounded by family. A graveside service was held on April 15th, 2022 at the Thomas Family Cemetery near Beulaville. He was born on January 28th, 1935 to William Shelton Cottle and the former Arline Simpson, and he was happily married for 48 years to the former Angeleta Thomas, who passed away in 2007. He successfully served as Duplin County’s first County Manager from June 1979 to July 1994. He was a faithful member of Hallsville Presbyterian Church for many years. He was known to all as a very kind, loving, and generous southern gentleman with a warm smile! He will be greatly missed by his daughter, Jimi Ann Burgess, and husband Sam of Wilmington; his son, Austin and wife Kris, also of Wilmington; his grandchildren, Elizabeth Burgess Freedland and husband Harrison of Wilmington; Adam Burgess and his fiance’ Kylee Pickrell of Cornelius; Chandler Cottle and wife Rebecca of Greensboro; and a great-grandson, Irwin McRae Freedland. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, and friends whom he loved very much. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hallsville Presbyterian Church if desired. The address is: 541 South Blizzard Town Road, Beulaville, NC 28518