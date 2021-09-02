Randy Harold Sides, 73, of Arapahoe passed away suddenly, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at his son’s home in Greensboro, NC. He is a member of Arapahoe United Methodist Church. He was an avid turkey hunter and fisherman. He was a loving husband, father and “Randaddy”. He is survived by his wife, Christine Sides; sons, Joshua Sides (Whitney) and Kirk Angel (Jennifer); daughters, Courtney Aldridge (Chad), Meredith Wright, and Rachel Manning (Richard); brothers, Larry Sides and Dale Sides; and 12 grandchildren. His memorial service was held 1:00 p.m., Sunday, August 29th at Arapahoe United Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Roach and the Rev. Penny Dollar Farmer officiating. Inurnment was in Banks Cemetery, Arapahoe. The family received friends and relatives from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Saturday at Bryant Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bryant Funeral Home & Cremations, Alliance.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Pink Hill mourns the loss of Mayor Carol Sykes
- Mask mandate for Warsaw
- WOW Expo offers alternative to beach traffic and August heat
- House of Raeford Farms wants to grow more than chickens
- Duplin County essential personnel to receive a bonus on Sept. 3
- Duplin County mask mandate effective Aug. 20
- Blueberry dreams come alive on Jones’ country ‘street’
- Panthers rebuild behind defense and new runners
- Marriage licenses issued for Duplin County in July
- Panthers rebuild behind defense and new runners
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.