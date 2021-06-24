Rayburn Ward Cottle, age 83, died Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. A funeral service was held on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Serenity Funeral Home in Beulaville followed by interment at East Duplin Memorial Gardens. Mr. Cottle is survived by his wife, Nell Howard Cottle of Beulaville; daughters, Leigh Engler of Charlotte and Caroline Thompson of Beulaville; son, Jason Cottle of Greenville; sisters, Jessie Murphy of Rose Hill and Josephine Wickline of Beulaville; brother, Howard Cottle of Beulaville; and six grandchildren, Ezra Engler, Mamie Engler, Ava Engler, Elizabeth Thompson, Lake Engler, and Sarah Thompson. Condolences may be sent at www.SerenityNC.com.Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home, Beulaville, NC.
