Reba Marshburn English, 91, of Wallace, NC, left for her heavenly home on December 28, 2022. Born on December 12, 1931, she is the daughter of the late Peachie Ella Pearce Marshburn and Ashley Franklin Marshburn of Onslow County. Also preceding her in death are her husband Norwood J English, daughter Gwendolyn E. Jones, sisters Eula Mae Davis, Ruby Martin, Queenie Ruth Carrier, Mary Jane Edwards, and Maggie Marshburn. Left to cherish her memories are her children - Judy Rivenbark (David), Patsy Conway (Gerald), Beverly Hyatt (Michael); grandchildren - Tina Croom, Allen English (Kelly), Mandy Henderson (Jon), Sandy Turner (LH), Dave Rivenbark (Mandy), April Slaughter (Josh), Beth Lavin (Mark), and Madison Hyatt; siblings - Harold Marshburn (Doris), Janice Summerville, Shirley Richardson (Duane); special friend/sister-in-law/neighbor - Ann Lee English Floyd; and many nieces, nephews, and friends whom she loved dearly. She was a Christian and a member of Mill Swamp Baptist Church of Fountaintown, NC. She loved "her Jesus" first and foremost, and her family was so precious to her. Her life was an inspiration and testament to all who knew and loved her. Her willpower and determination to live life to the fullest will forever be imprinted in the lives of those who had the privilege of knowing her. She enjoyed gardening, fishing, and a "good ole" icy Coke from a small glass bottle and extra toasty Cheez-its, as wells as cucumbers and boiled jumbo peanuts. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 31, 2022 at Padgett Funeral Home in Wallace, NC, with visitation at 10:00am, funeral at 11:00am, and graveside service following the funeral at English Family Cemetery (230 Stokestown Rd., Wallace). Officiating will be Pastor Dan Sellers, Pastor Jerry Marshburn, and Pastor Sammy Shepard. Casket bearers will be Allen English, Dave Rivenbark, Madison Hyatt, LH Turner, Jon Henderson, Josh Slaughter, and Mark Lavin. Honorary bearers will be Jeff English and Shelton English.
