Rebecca "Becky" Jackson Cole, 56, of Mt Olive, left this earthly life while sleeping, for her eternal rest on Monday, June 21, 2021. She was born on May 6, 1965 in Sampson County; the daughter of Lenwood and Marian Horrell Jackson of Harrells. Becky was predeceased by her loving canine companion, Dexter. Surviving, in addition to her parents, is her son, Michael Bryan of Wilmington and her daughter, Melanie Cole and partner, John Koonce of Hampstead; sisters, Marsha Becher (Bob) of Rose Hill and Janet Jackson of Harrells; nieces, Kimberly Tyndall (Mike) and Beverly Hines (Junior), all of Rose Hill; great nieces and nephews; numerous extended family and friends that loved Becky dearly. Becky was a loving daughter and caring mother and sister. She loved her family, especially her children whom she was so proud of. Becky enjoyed cooking, sharing recipes on Facebook, gardening, flowers, traveling and collecting the things she bought while traveling. She loved anything that was bling-bling, full of color and enjoyed making everything she touched extra pretty. Becky became a cosmetologist early in life. After working as a cosmetologist, she opened her own beauty supply store, 'Becky's Beauty Supply' in Wallace. Later Becky went back to school and then into the advertising and marketing business. During her 20 years advertising and marketing career, she worked for local newspapers in the surrounding counties. Becky loved people and people loved her. With her witty personality, she was full of life, and she enjoyed it to its fullest. Becky will surely be missed but treasured memories of her will remain in the hearts of all who knew her. Graveside service was held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Harrells Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to help with Becky's funeral expenses. You may come by or send them to Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home, PO Box 339, Wallace, NC, 28466. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wallace, NC. 910-285-4005
