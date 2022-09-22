Remona Jean Brown Arsenault of Jacksonville, NC departed from her earthly life at midday on Friday, September 16, 2022, while at Lower Cape Fear Life Care in Wilmington, NC. Born on November 21, 1944, in Duplin County, she is the daughter of the late Lloyd George "Bud" and Maggie Irene Mobley Brown. Also preceding her in death are siblings—Lynwood Brown, Charles O. Brown, Vivian R. Brown, and Donald L. Brown. Left to cherish her memory are her children—Tammy Swinson Quinn of Willard, Richard A. "Dickie" Arsenault, Jr. of Hubert, and Nita A. Maready of Jacksonville; grandchildren—Brandy S. Lanier and husband Adrian Jr. of Beulaville, Ronnie J. Quinn Jr. of Potters Hill, Timothy J. "TJ" Maready of Chinquapin, Justin L. Maready of Chinquapin, Ashley D. Maready of Jacksonville, and Vinnie D. Arsenault of Richlands; great grandchildren—Randyn C. Swinson, Carissa J. Shepard, Fallon L. Lanier, Faythlyn L. Williams, Sebastian V. Quinn, Arabella K. Quinn, and Kayden L. Maready; and her baby "Romeo". Even though she was born in Duplin County, Mrs. Arsenault spent most of her life in Jacksonville, NC. Almost twenty years of her work career was spent as a cab operator. She loved her family tremendously but her biggest joy in life was her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A memorial service to celebrate her life is set for 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in the chapel of Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services in Wallace, NC.