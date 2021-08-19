Richard James Hirshkind, 86, of Wallace, NC passed from this life to his eternal rest on Friday, August 6, 2021, from New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 3, 1935, in Oceanside, New York; the son of the late Julius and Mable Schurman Hirshkind. Mr. Hirshkind was also preceded in death by his daughter, Margaret H. Nunnermacker. Mr. Hirshkind was a graduate with a Batchelor of Science degree from Hofstra University in Long Island, NY. He proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was especially proud of his football career playing both in for Hofstra University and the US Army. After serving his country, Mr. Hirshkind was employed by Allied Signal/Honeywell Corporation where he worked for over 30 years. Surviving to cherish Richard’s memory is best friend and loving wife of 57 years, Rosanna McCann Hirshkind; his son, Richard “R.J.” Hirshkind, Jr. and partner, Laura Lipow of Morris Plains, NJ; his daughters, Kiera Helen Brunell and husband, Tony, of Whitehall, PA, Katherine Hirshkind of Barnegat, NJ, and Eileen Hirshkind of Wallace. He was also blessed with 8 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren and sister, Barbara Hirshkind of Hampton Bays, NY, and numerous extended family and friends. Richard was a devoted husband and loving father and grandfather who dedicated his life to his wife and family. He enjoyed sports, especially football and golf. During his years of employment, he was a hard worker with great work ethics. He was a man of great integrity and wisdom. Most of all, Richard loved his wife, Rosanna and his children more than anything. He will surely be missed but treasured memories of him will forever live in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Memorial service was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Wallace Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Dr. Philip Gladden officiating. Committal service was held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday at Coastal Carolina State Veterans Cemetery with military honors. Memorial gifts may be sent in memory of Richard Hirshkind to Hofstra University, https://www.hofstra.edu/alumni/support/support-giving.html . Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wallace
