Richard Manly Scott, 76, passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023, at SECU Hospice House of Johnston Health, Smithfield, NC. He was born on his mother's birthday, November 19, in the year of 1946 to the late Manly Scott and Angela Sanzone Scott of Warsaw, NC. He has left his family with many stories of his family trips to Mexico and the tobacco fields; his days living in Wilmington, attending Wilmington College, now UNCW, and working at the Boucan Room restaurant in the Heart of Wilmington Motel downtown; and frequent stops at Paul's Place. He often talked about his adventures in the US Army National Guard where he was stationed at Fort Ord in California. Richard was a farmer and a cattle rancher for over 50 years. He enjoyed his cows, pigs, and honey bees as well as constructing the best 5 strand barbed wire fence around. He enjoyed planting a variety of vegetables so his daughters would have "something to do" in the summer. He enjoyed his family, farm, home, and cows, and not necessarily in that order. He and Nan ran Scott's Herbs and Plants for over 24 years out of two greenhouses in their backyard. They were known for their huge mums and unique herbs. He also worked with Duplin County Soil Conservation and the US Postal Service. He was quiet and reserved until he got to know you, then he would discuss politics, farming, or tell a corny joke. Left to cherish his memories; his wife of 50 years, Nancy "Nan" Kilpatrick Scott, of the home. Two daughters Ginger Scott Rivenbark of Clinton and Julie Scott Carroll (Alan) of Cary/Smithfield. Grandchildren Lauren & Allison Naylor, Kensleigh Layne & Lindsay, Brady & Finley Carroll. His sisters, Linda Cherry (Roger) of Warsaw and Joan Foster of Wallace; and brother, Joseph Scott (Sarah) of Las Vegas, NV. Special friend and brother-in-law, Mike Baysden of Richlands and mother-in-law, Eva Kilpatrick Ketelsleger of Kenansville. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Scott. The Scott family would like to thank the wonderful teams of Dr. Samer Kasbari and staff at Southeastern Medical Oncology Center and Community Hospice both of Clinton, NC and SECU Hospice House of Johnston Health in Smithfield, NC. The Scott family is thankful for all of our friends and family for their expressions of love, care, and compassion during this time. A gathering of friends and family was held at Community Funeral Home, 1654 NC Hwy 24/50, Warsaw, NC on Sunday, January 8, 2023 from 2pm to 4pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SECU Hospice House of Johnston Health; 426 Hospital Rd, Smithfield, NC 27577 in Richard’s memory.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- WPD Operation Naughty List results in 11 arrests, meth-dealing bust
- Teachey all-way stop stirs concerns about traffic safety
- Heated discussion at Mount Olive's town hall due to noise complaints
- Three injured in Wallace fight, shot fired
- Multiple agencies respond to traffic hazard involving several motor vehicle accidents
- Panthers' 2A state title is top story 2022
- Warsaw town manager resigns, accepts economic development director position
- Vacant property accumulates $12K in fines for failure to comply with ordinance
- Retired sheriff reflects on 34 years of law enforcement
- Fire News