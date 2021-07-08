Richard Thomas Grimes, 1980-2021, passed from this earth July 29, 2021 in Elk River, Idaho. He is survived by: his mother, Katherine Grimes and brother Kenneth Kentrolis; 2 nieces and 1 nephew; his uncle and aunt, Woody and Sarah Grimes; as well as 5 cousins. He also leaves behind his loving soul mate Amanda Caballero and a host of loving friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.