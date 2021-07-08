Richard Thomas Grimes, 1980-2021, passed from this earth July 29, 2021 in Elk River, Idaho. He is survived by: his mother, Katherine Grimes and brother Kenneth Kentrolis; 2 nieces and 1 nephew; his uncle and aunt, Woody and Sarah Grimes; as well as 5 cousins. He also leaves behind his loving soul mate Amanda Caballero and a host of loving friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Murray retires after two decades of community 'care-taking'
- Enjoy fireworks this Saturday at the Duplin County Independence Day Festival
- Three Duplin County educators earn North Carolina Farm Bureau grants
- Joyce Lynn Sloan Memorial Scholarship names 2021 recipient
- Henderson Field Airport in Wallace set to receive $189,000 in state funds
- Duplin County educator named Distance Education Facilitator of the Year
- Closing this digital divide with bold investments in infrastructure and access, affordability, and digital literacy.
- Cowan Museum presents Smithsonian exhibit highlighting women inventors
- $150K grant to support Wallace infrastructure
- Construction of a modern bridge over Little Rockfish Creek scheduled to start in July
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.