Robbie Alleen Sheffield James, age 96, originally of Wallace, left this earthly life for her eternal rest on June 25, 2021, from Lower Cape Fear Hospice of Brunswick County. She was born on June 1, 1925, in Duplin County and was the daughter of the late Robert Tate and Bertha Brice Sheffield. She was preceded in death by her husband and father of her children, Jerome James; her sisters, Hyla Fountain and Gladys Parker; and son-in-law, Dr. William "Bobby" Raymond Price, Sr. Robbie was born on Main Street and raised in Wallace. She was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Wallace where she sang in the Sonshine Choir and taught Sunday School (3-year-old class) for 30 years. After her first love which was her family, Wallace was the next love of her life. She loved the people and enjoyed being a vital part of the community. Robbie is survived by her devoted daughters, Barbara Price of Winston Salem, Mary Beth Ruppe and husband, Jerry of Shelby and Jerri Lynn Sayers and husband, Greg of Bolivia, NC; grandchildren, William R. Price, Jr. and wife Margaret, Nicole Price Londono and husband, Miguel, Dixie Shields and husband, Jeremy, Sam Ruppe and William "Will" Coleman; great grandchildren, William R. Price, III, Eliza B. Price, James D. Price, Barbara I. Londono, Miguel Londono, Caroline Shields, Rachel Shields and Jack Shields; former companion and friend, John Stallings of Wallace and numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that loved Robbie dearly. Robbie was a loving mother and caring grandmother, sister, and friend. She was creative, artistic and very energetic. Being a lady of fashion, Robbie always dressed impeccably. She had such charisma, and everybody loved her. She was always the life of the party and a great woman of faith. Robbie loved and served her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and lived a life that glorified Him. Robbie rediscovered skating at the age of 50 and spent many nights at Wallace Skating Ring skating. She continued this activity until her early 70's. Among her many talents, Robbie enjoyed sewing, especially making clothes for her girls when they were young and making flags. Robbie had a generous spirit and whether it was family, friends, or complete strangers, she counted it all joy to give abundantly with all she had. She loved life and lived it to its fullest. She was a close friend to so many people. Robbie will be greatly missed, but her legacy of love, service and hope will live on for generations to come. Graveside service was held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at Brice's Cemetery, NC, Hwy 41, Wallace. Robbie was available for viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home in Wallace and from 12:30p.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Brice's Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given to Brice's Cemetery Fund, 511 E. Cliff Street, Wallace, NC 28466 or to Lower Cape Fear Hospice Foundation, 955 Mercy Lane SE, Bolivia, NC 28422. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace. 910-285-4005, www.quinnmcgowen.com
