Robert Allen Lee, November 22, 1941 - May 4, 2023. Rob was a graduate of Dunn High School. He served his country in the United States Air Force and graduated from East Carolina University with a BS in Business Administration and a Masters of Arts in Education. Rob married Cathy Maultsby on August 5, 1967. Rob had a long and meaningful career in the financial services and insurance business, and helping his clients was so important to him. Rob loved his family above all else. He taught us all the meaning of love and generosity. He was happiest on the porch at Heavenlee at Topsail Beach with Cat, or cheering for Duke basketball or ECU football. Rob was a long-time member of Warsaw Presbyterian Church. Rob was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ethel Lee and his siblings Lane, Ray Brook and Elsie Dean. He is survived by his loving wife, Cathy, his children Anna Baird (Stanford), Robyn Sutton (Chuck), and JD Lee (Shannon). “Ba” is survived by eight grandchildren, Cameron, Griffin, Joshua, Lee, Will, Grayson, Henry and Cooper, who adored him and were adored by him. Rob is also survived by his sister Anne, beloved sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews, and his beloved dog Honey. The family is so grateful to Dr. Andrew Armstrong and his team at Duke Cancer Institute for the wonderful care they gave Rob for seven years, and most recently, to ECU Health Home Health & Hospice. In Rob’s memory, memorial gifts are welcome to the Duke Cancer Institute - Prostate and Urologic Cancers Fund or Warsaw Presbyterian Church. A Memorial Service to celebrate his life will be held at Warsaw Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. followed by a visitation at the home.