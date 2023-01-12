Robert John (Bob) Sivori, 77, of Warsaw, died December 28, 2022 in Greensboro, N.C. Funeral mass will be held on January 9, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle in Greensboro. Burial to follow at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro. Bob was born November 11, 1945 in Jersey City, New Jersey to the late Marianna (Lucibello) and Louis D. Sivori. Bob married Sharon Pompliano in 1968 and worked at AT&T until retiring. Bob was a coach for his daughters’ athletic teams, supported his local St John Neumann Catholic Church, drove a school bus for special needs kids and served as the President of his local Toastmasters. After moving to Warsaw, NC in 2010, Bob worked with the exceptional children’s program at North Duplin. He attended Transfiguration of Jesus Catholic Church and joined the Knights of Columbus in Wallace, Council 12921, where he served as treasurer, then as Grand Knight for the last three years. While in his 70s, he published three books. He predeceases his wife, Sharon, of Warsaw, and two daughters: Kimberly (Guy) Sivori of Brick, New Jersey and Wendy (Steve) Wasserman of Greensboro; and three granddaughters, Adriana, Arabella, and Annabelle. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for continuing the scholarship fund dedicated for young people heading into the military, college, technical or trade school sponsored by the Knights of Columbus, Council 12921, attn. Will Vertolli. Forbis & Dick Guilford College is serving the Sivori Family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.