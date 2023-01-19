Robert Lee "Bobby" Brown, Sr.

Robert Lee Brown, Sr., age 77, of Penderlea, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on January 11th, 2023 in loving care of his family. Bobby, as he was lovingly known by family and friends, was born at his home in Duplin County on August 31st, 1945, the son of the late Jonathan Marion and Theoria Brown. On July 9th, 1967, he married Donnie Belle Marks. In 1968, they welcomed a son, Robert Lee Brown, Jr. and a few years later, a daughter, Christian Marks Brown Hope. After graduating high school, Bobby enlisted in the Air Force, where he served for many years before returning home to North Carolina. Upon his return, he worked for the General Electric Corporation before retiring and enjoying family life in his home of Penderlea. Bobby was a loving husband, father, and Papa, as his grandchildren lovingly called him. He enjoyed working on projects around his home, spending time fishing, and being on the water - he even took up paddleboarding this last summer. His wife, son and daughter meant the world to him and he was there for anyone and everyone who needed him. He was a true family man who loved to spend time with those closest to him, including his grandchildren and great-granddaughter, and he never missed playing a game of UNO. His pets were a huge part of his life, and his dog Ginger was his sidekick. A man of faith, Bobby was involved in his home church for a number of years. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, Donnie Marks Brown; son, Robert Lee Brown, Jr. and wife Angela of Wilmington, daughter, Christian Brown Hope and husband Lawrence of Wilmington; brother, Jerrell Wayne Brown and wife Pat of Wallace; sister, Marie Brown Carter and husband Coy of Wallace; sisters-in-law, Ruth Brown and Brenda Brown; three grandchildren: Zelle and husband Stephen, Brody, and Leah; one great-granddaughter, Virginia Parker; two granddogs, Rosie and Mocha; and a host of many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews, all of whom he adored. Bobby is preceded in death by his parents, Jonathan Marion and Theoria Brown; brothers George Robinson Brown, Jimmy Carlton Brown, and Jonathan Marion (JM) Brown. Visitation was held at 2:00pm on Sunday, January 15th, followed by a 3:00pm funeral service, both were held at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home Wallace Chapel. A graveside service followed at Riverview Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pender County Humane Society in memory of Bobby Brown. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC
