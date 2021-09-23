Mr. Robert Louis Hunter, Sr., 88 of Roseboro passed away at his home on Thursday, September 16, 2021 surrounded by his family. A graveside service was held at 4:00 PM Sunday, September 19 at Mintz Baptist Church Cemetery with Dr. Ronald Ginn officiating. The family received friends from 3:00 - 3:50 PM at Mintz Baptist Church prior to the graveside service. Mr. Hunter was a native of Duplin County, the son of Sam and Nancy Chesnutt Hunter. He was preceded in death by his parents. He was a machinist. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Audrey Hunter of the home; son, Dr. Robert L. Hunter, Jr. and wife, Denise of Roseboro; two grandchildren, Brittany Royster and husband, Steven and Robert Louis (Luke) Hunter, III and wife, Maeghan; four great grandchildren, Lainey Royster, Levi Royster, Ava Grace Hunter and Brenlee Cate Hunter; special grandson, Jared Garbett and wife, Kelli and their children, Keaton and Campbell. Service entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC.