Shanon "Shane" Nakiya Cavenaugh, age 46, of Wallace, NC passed away Sunday, April 11th, 2021. He was born on July 8th, 1974. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Norwood and Bernice Cavenaugh and maternal grandfather Roy Gilbert, and uncle, Dean Gilbert. Shane is survived by his son Payton Norwood Cavenaugh and daughter Magnolia Jean “Sissy” Cavenaugh; parents, Norwood “Butch” Cavenaugh and Mary Lou Gilbert Cavenaugh; life partner, Autumn Cavenaugh; maternal grandmother Bertie Eunice Gilbert, uncles Roy Alan Gilbert and William Earl Gilbert; aunts Shirley Ann Wheeler and Betsy Cavenaugh. Shane is a loving, caring person with an outgoing personality and talents to match his personality. Shane loved his family dearly, loves to make people laugh, passionate for the outdoors, boating and fishing on the river his favorites. Full of energy, a joke or lending his hand to help someone, Shane is full of life. As Shane would say, “I’ve got a quick tongue and a lot of material.” Visitation was held Friday, April 16, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at Poston Baptist Church in Wallace. Funeral service followed the visitation at 2:00 pm at Poston Baptist Church with Pastor Chris Jarman officiating. Burial followed at Cavenaugh Cemetery, Wallace. In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home. PO Box 339, Wallace. NC 28466. Phone # 910-285-4005 to help with Shane's funeral expenses. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com and select our Tribute wall. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wallace, NC, 910-285-4005.
