Shelby Jean Sholar Hunter, 85, of Jacksonville, passed away on May 2, 2023 at Kempton Assisted Living after battling Alzheimer’s for many years. She is now without pain and with our Heavenly Father. Shelby was born in Duplin County, August 8, 1937, and was the Daughter of McLeon and Mildred Andrews Sholar. She graduated from Chinquapin High School in 1955, and Hardbarger’s Business College in 1956. While attending college Shelby worked with the NC Department of Health. As a member of the First Presbyterian Church since 1961, Shelby served as a Sunday school teacher; Sunday school youth group leader as well as a member on various committees and the Women of the Church Council. Her first employment in Jacksonville was with base housing at Camp Lejeune for many years. In 1974, she opened her own business, Sheljean’s Interiors. In 1984 she was employed with the Belk Company as Department Manager and Buyer for the ladies’ department. In 1985 she was employed by a Century 21 firm as Manager of the Commercial and Investment Department. She later went to work with Her Husband, James, in the building business as a Real Estate Appraiser/Broker. Shelby’s last career position was as a Commercial Property Owner. Her civic activities are: Legislature Committee, North Carolina Association of Realtors, Government Affairs Committee, Jacksonville Chamber of Commerce, President of the Jacksonville Jaycetts, North Carolina Community & Extension Association, Onslow County Master Gardener and several committees in Her Church. Shelby is predeceased by Her Husband of 56 years, James Ford Hunter, Her Brother, Sambo Sholar and Sister Ann Sholar. Brother in Laws, Jack Hunter and Wellon Hunter, Sister in Law, Anice Hunter. Shelby is survived by Her Brother, , Jim Sholar (Jackye), Her Son, James Timothy Hunter, Daughter, Stephanie Carver (Grant), Grandson, Theron Hunter (Elizabeth Robinson), Grandson, Mike Galloway (Adrienne), Granddaughters, Erika Monteiro (Sean), Dawn Cross (Matt), Amber Gulley (Bubba), Great Grandchildren, Skylar Monteiro, Hayden Gulley, Landon Monteiro, Allee Gulley, June Gulley, Katelynn Cross, and Sophia Hunter. Sister in Laws, Rachel Sholar and Glenda Norris. Brother in Law, KR Hunter and many special Nieces and Nephews. Many thanks to all the staff at the Kempton of Jacksonville, North Carolina, whom provided loving care for Shelby. Visitation was held at 1pm on Saturday May 6, 2023 in the Fellowship Hall at First Presbyterian Church in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Services followed at 2pm in the Sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, Shelby has requested donations be made to Barium Springs Home for Children, P.O. Box 1, 128 Burwell Loop, Statesville, NC 28677. www.fundraise.givesmart.com Children’s Hope Alliance.
