Shirley Faye Boyette Brown of Wallace NC departed her earthly life on Saturday, January 2, 2021 while a resident of Day Spring of Wallace. Born in Duplin County on September 15, 1940, she is the daughter of the late Charlie William and Essie Mae Robinson Boyette. Also preceding her in death are her husband--Charles Osborn Brown; son--John McKinley "Kenny" Holmes; granddaughter--Heather Brown; great granddaughter--Raelyn Foss; sisters--Joyce Taylor and Lois Quinn; brother--Joseph William Boyette. Left to cherish her memory are her children--Debra Gail Kornegay of Chinquapin, Jimmi Charlene Brown of Midway Park (NC), Cindy Brown Batts of Wallace, Charles Van Brown and wife Jennifer of Pink Hill; special granddaughter--Donna Summerlin Batemen and husband Walter of Jacksonville; grandchildren--Crystal Page and husband Gary of Rose Hill, Eric Brown, Ryan Batts and wife Amberly of Rocky Point, Nathan Batts of Wallace, Sheri Blackmon and husband Braxton of Wallace, Tracy Foss and husband Rusty of Beulaville, Sarah Beth Kornegay and special friend James of Chinquapin, Nolan Batts of Wallace, Ashley Brown Thomas and husband Allen of Richlands, and Amber Brown; twenty-two great grandchildren; sister-in-law--Jean Arsenault; brother-in-law--Willie Taylor; and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Brown worked in textile manufacturing for many years in local plants. She liked crocheting, yard work, playing computer games, and traveling with her husband who was a truck driver. Enjoyment for her was taking care of her small pond, which she built herself, and in which she kept her pet fish. Visits with friends were always anxiously anticipated and spending time with children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren was the ultimate pleasure in life for her. A graveside service to celebrate her life was set for 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 7, 2021 in the East Duplin Memorial Gardens of Beulaville with visitation at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service. Officiating will be Mr. Roger Bateman and casketbearers were Ryan Batts, Nolan Batts, Gary Page, Tony Taylor, Timmy Taylor, and Willie Taylor." Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the Brown family.
