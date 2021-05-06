Steve Decker, 61 of Rose Hill NC passed away peacefully on April 18th. He was born in Missouri to Harold and Minnie (Lanier) Decker but grew up in Duplin county. Steve leaves behind four children Brandon Decker, Morgan Burns, Michael and Cassidy Decker; three beautiful granddaughters Callie, Kendall and Caroline Burns; and his sister Stephanie Schultz. He was preceded in death by his parents, two siblings, and his wife Kathy. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association or Mt. Zion Presbyterian church of Rose Hill.
