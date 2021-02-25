Susan Hall Herring, beknown to most as “Susie”, attained her life fulfillment in Jesus Christ on February 16, 2021 as she was called to her everlasting home in the Kingdom of Heaven, at the age of 88. Born Susan Ellen Hall to the late James T. Hall and Rena Brock Hall on October 19, 1932, in rural Duplin County, Susie was the second of six children, five girls and one boy. In addition to her parents, loved ones gone before her include: two sisters, Margaret Teachey and Alice Berger, one brother, Jimmy E. Hall, and two husbands, Vernal W. Murphy “Son” and Clayton Herring. A faithful servant of God, Susie was a longtime, active member of the Rose Hill Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church. Sunday church services often overflowed into her family home, where the aromas of good Southern cooking could always be found amidst the extended praise and fellowship. Susie was a phenomenal cook, and one could never go wrong with her homemade biscuits, chicken pastry and garden peas, collards, teacakes, or strawberry cake, just to name a few. Having quite the sweet tooth, Susie was always sure to have a delicious dessert, full of sugar, nearby. Her shared recipes will always be true treasures. A caring mother of five children, three sons and two daughters, Susie spent most of her life working as a talented seamstress. She developed many friendships at the hand of her sewing, piecing together anything from curtains to quilts to dresses to costumes at the request of those who knew her. Many of Susie’s grandchildren have fond, childhood recollections of playing in her sewing room and spending time with her there, relishing her grand introductions of them to customers. This is of course in addition to her famous back scratches, a frequent request of her grandchildren at well-remembered Christmas Eve celebrations that she hosted. When she was not attending a church event, cooking, or sewing in her later years, Susie loved taking a good gallivanting trip. Whether it was down to Wilmington or over to the Flea Market, an iced Diet Coke and her dear friend Opal were usually along for the ride. Though there were trials throughout her life, Susie always persevered with the support of her family, God’s Help, and God’s Abundant Grace. She was, no doubt, a firm believer in the Lord on High. More often than not, she wore a contagious, bright smile that could light up any room and held a sweet, lively spirit, even in the last years of her earthly life. It was a joy to be in her presence. She maintained a steadfast love for her family, her children, her grandchildren, and, more recently, her great grandchildren. It is within these individuals that she leaves behind a beautiful legacy. Surviving to carry on her precious memory are her five children: Sandra “Kay” Blanchard (Wyatt) of Hampstead, NC, Garry Teachey (Vicki) of Wallace, NC, Tim Teachey (Teresa) of Supply, NC, Dennis Murphy (Michelle) of Clinton, NC, and Donna Murphy Solovay of Spring, TX; her nine grandchildren: Holly Blanchard Brown (Michael) of Hampstead, NC, Laura Teachey Smith (James) of Lillington, NC, Shayne Teachey (Nicki) of Selma, NC, Joshua Teachey (Emily) of Wallace, NC, Ivey Teachey McCune (Jason) of Kendall, FL, Sarah Abigail Murphy of Raleigh, NC, Isabell Murphy Kelley (Austin) of Lillington, NC, Justin Solovay of The Woodlands, TX, and Aaron Solovay of Ft. Lauderdale, FL; her two sisters: Thelma Royall (Preston) of Mt. Olive, NC and Jane Bradshaw (Tommy) of Rose Hill, NC; her eleven great grandchildren; and other cherished friends and family members. To honor Susie’s life and celebrate her homegoing, an initial service was held in the Chapel of Padgett Funeral Home in Wallace, NC on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at One o’clock in the afternoon. A Graveside Service directly followed at Clay Hill Cemetery in Rose Hill, NC. “God hath not promised Skies always blue, Flower-strewn pathways, All our lives through; God hath not promised Sun without rain, Joy without sorrow, Peace without pain. But God hath promised Strength for the day, Rest for the labour, Light for the way, Grace for the trials, Help from above, Unfailing sympathy, Undying love.” – A Bookmark from Susie’s Beloved Bible
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Duplin native Frederic takes attorney's oath
- Warsaw names Giddeons as its new chief of police
- Beaulaville house destroyed in early morning fire
- Gage Outlaw is Rotary-Exchange student of month
- Pink Hill broadband firm, Duplin officials sign deal to send signals to rural areas
- Wallace explains timing of retirement
- Wallace to leave sheriff's post in 2022
- Four drown in pond after chase in Kenansvile
- Democrats' road to the Senate in NC can take many turns
- Keeping taxes low, limiting spending helps everyone
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.