Tammy Denise Rogers Maynor, 57, of Watha, won the battle with cancer on Sunday, October 2, 2022 when Jesus took her to her heavenly home. She was born on May 24, 1965 in Pender County and was the daughter of Linda Kay Batson Rivenbark of Harrells. Tammy was also preceded in death by her stepfather Jimmy W. Willoughby. Tammy attended Pender High School and later received her associate degree at Miller Mont Technical College. She was employed with Wilmington Surgical Care for many years. Being an avid basketball player, Tammy was recruited by Pat Summit at University of Tennessee and at Penn State. Surviving to cherish her memory, in addition to her mother, is her fiancé James Loyd Malone, Jr of Raleigh; her devoted sons, William Brandon Ward of Watha and JoSeth "Joey" Troy Horne (Kadejah) of Raeford; grandchildren who were the apple of Tammy's eyes, Jaleh Addison, Leticia Lopez, Olivia Ward, Aubree Ward, Zylah Ward and Kameron Horne; siblings, Cindy Newkirk and husband Desi of Harrells, Jay Willoughby (Sharon) of Willard and Jan Richardson (Brian) of Burgaw; numerous nieces, nephews extended family and friends that loved Tammy dearly. Tammy was a loving mother and caring grandmother, sister and friend. She found great joy in the simplest of things, but her greatest joy was family, especially her grandchildren. With a big heart and selfless spirit, Tammy loved with every part of her being. She enjoyed shopping in general and at antique stores. She was a diligent homemaker and with a joyful spirit she filled her home with love and welcomed all who entered. Tammy loved to laugh and to make others laugh. All in all, Tammy was a woman of uncommon character, beauty and grace, "an instrument of God's love on this earth." She was a friend to all, a strong yet gentle and loving presence to all who were blessed to know her. Tammy will surely be missed but treasured memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends from 6p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday night at Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home,Wallace, NC. Funeral service was held at 12 Noon Saturday, October 8, 2022 at Penile Free Will Baptist Church with the Reverend Willie Alford officiating. Interment followed the service at Riverview Memorial Park in Watha. Casketbearers were Rodrick Williams, James Jackson, Jamell Wilson, Brandon Monk, Austin Saunders and Reginald Howard. Tammy's sons and family would like to express their sincere gratitude and appreciation for the love and care shown to their mother during her illness. To God's special "angels on earth", Jessica Blansett and husband Craven, Krystal Gurganious, Laura Lanier, Peggy Barnhill, Nancy Jackson and Laura Avery; words cannot say what is in our hearts for the blessing you have been our mother and our family throughout her illness. Thank you so much for everything you did and for just being there for her and us. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial gifts be send to St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, by phone at 800-805-5856 or online at www.stjude.org/give.html. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC www.quinnmcgowen.com
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Rebels fighting hard in competitive Carolina Conference
- NC State educator visits JSCC to speak about education and crime prevention
- Bostic scores 3 TDs as Tigers prep for Kinston
- Duplin County Sheriff’s Office offers $1K reward for murder suspect
- Former JSCC nursing student speaks about her journey
- ‘Guitar Man’ Knowles rode football to JK Hall of Fame
- WRH’s offensive drive ’Dawg-tough in trenches
- Record turkey prices expected as Thanksgiving approaches
- Fire News
- FOCUS Broadband brings fiber optic, high-speed internet to Duplin, connects first customer