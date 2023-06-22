Thelma Adell Brown James was born on July 17, 1928 in Duplin County. She passed away peacefully on Sunday June 4, 2023, surrounded by her family at ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, NC. She was predeceased by her husband, Walter L. James, Sr, her son Lendell Davis James and daughter Darlene James Webster. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Vencia Williams, son Walter L. James, Jr., daughters Arnetta Delois James Herring, Reater Elese James Warren, and M. A. Rayshelia James (Angelia). She loved her grandchildren: Cory Bass (Jennifer), Lingam James (Carly), Lakshmi J. Johnson (Emmanuel), Lakishma D. James, Lemuel D. James, Agen J. Herring, Tyler L. Herring, D. Belanger Hawkins, Marshelia D. McNair, Matthew R. Walker (Kimberly), Mark R. Walker, Daniel B. Webster (Dannye), Westley G. Webster, and Justin A. Lawson. Additionally, she enjoyed her eighteen great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. She was blessed to have many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends, A lady of elegance and grace, Mrs. James exemplified the attributes of a Proverbs 31 woman who honors God by seeking Him in everything she does and trusting Him wholeheartedly with her life. She was vibrant with strong character, great wisdom, many skills, and loving compassion, she devoted her life to serve her family, church, and community. She was generous in spirit, offering a helping hand, a listening ear, an encouraging word, and giving humbly to others. Mrs. James earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education, a Masters of Arts in Education and a Masters of Arts in Reading from Fayetteville State University. She continued her education at East Carolina University, Meredith College, University of North Carolina at Wilmington, and James Sprunt Community College. She was employed by the Duplin County Board of Education for 33 years as an elementary teacher, reading lab specialist, and media center computer coordinator. Mrs. James was a long-time member of Adoram Baptist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher, Director of Christian Education, Vacation Bible School principal, president of the Senior ushers and director of Junior Ushers. She was also a member of the Church Council, the Senior Choir, chairman of the J.L. Ezzell Scholarship committee, and organizer of the Tutorial Program. In addition, she was a member of the Middle District Missionary Baptist Association, teacher of the youth class of the Baptist Training Union and Ushers Union/Convention. She served as Secretary of the Training Department of the Northeast and Cape Fear Baptist Sunday School Convention. She was the church oratorical contest director for the Middle District. Mrs. James was a member and held offices in numerous organizations. Several are listed here: Ï Lifetime Member and Recording Secretary for Fayetteville State University National Alumni Association, Inc. Ï Duplin County Chapter FSU Alumni Association President Ï Coordinator for the Duplin County Little Miss FSU Pageant Ï Lifetime NAACP member Ï National NAACP Communications Committee member Ï Girl Scouts of America local leader Ï North Carolina 4-H Extension Club Leader Ï National Education Association Ï North Carolina Retired School Personnel - Duplin County president Ï Duplin General Hospital Foundation Board Ï The Socialites Club, sponsors of the Debutante Ball Ï Mayflower Chapter #127, Order of the Eastern Star Ï Order of the Golden Circle, PHA Ï Daughters of Isis, AEAONMS Imperial Deputy of the Oasis, Illustrious Commandress Ï Past Chaplain, Duplin County Alumnae Chapter, Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Thelma B. James was the strong willed yet kind matriarch of her family. She was gentle and loved by all who knew her. Mrs. James traveled extensively and even visited Israel the Holy Land where she was baptized in the River Jordan. She enjoyed gardening, canoeing, cooking, sewing and watching NBA basketball. She was a vibrant and proud woman of God. She loved to spend time with family and friends. Mrs. James was often heard quoting her favorite Bible verse: Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not your own understanding; In all your ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct your paths Proverbs 3:5-6 New King James Version (NKJV) Calling hours for Mrs. James was held on Saturday, June 17th from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Adoram Baptist Church, 522 N. Teachey Rd., Wallace, NC. A celebration of a life well lived was held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, June 18th, 2023 at Adoram Baptist Church, She lied in repose from 1:00 - 2:00 pm. The family received visitors at the home Mrs. Thelma James on Wednesday, June 14, 2023. Entombment at Adoram Baptist Church Cemetery, Wallace, NC. Professional services entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Homes, 18 Lake Street, Newburgh, NY 12550. “Committed To Being The Very Best” Call us anytime 845-569-1233.
