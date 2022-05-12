Mrs. Thelma Hood Gavin Williams, 86, of Boykin Bridge Rd., passed away Monday, May 2, 2022 at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, NC. Funeral services were held Saturday, May 7th , at 11 a.m., at Evergreen Baptist Church, 63 E. Magnolia-Lisbon Rd., Rose Hill, NC with Dr. Robert Hunter and Rev. Mike Shook officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service, in the church Fellowship Hall. Born on July 26th, 1935 in Wayne County, Mrs. Thelma was the daughter of the late Harvey L. Hood and Eunice Edgerton and widow to Joseph Allen Williams. She was one of 11 children and grew up in Wayne and Sampson Counties. She was a retired bookkeeper for Wallace FCX and a member of Evergreen Baptist Church. More than anything she loved taking care of others – whether it be her children, spouse , grandchildren, extended family or friends. And she did so up until the day the Lord took her home to Heaven! Mrs. Thelma will be greatly missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her – because to know her, was to love her. She is survived by two daughters, Debra Stokes and husband, Melvin of Rose Hill and Audrey Williams of Roseboro; her son, Henry Lee Gavin and wife, Kathleen of Naples, Florida; two sisters, Annette Robinson of Rose Hill, Eunice Carter Baldwin and husband, Kelly of Bladenboro; two brothers, Julian B. Hood of Florence, SC, and Roy Lee Hood of Toronto, Canada; five grandchildren, Douglas Stokes, Christy Stokes Phan, Jennifer Stokes Cole, Stephen Gavin and Jarrod Gavin; five great grandchildren, Dustin, Cody and Troy Stokes; Ayden and Vayda Cole; and her faithful dog, Precious. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Thelma was preceded in death by six of her siblings, Thomas Allen Hood, Harvey Leon Hood, Jr, Edna Earle Simmons, Joe Carlton Hood, Floyd Edgerton Hood, James Robert Hood; and a granddaughter, Kimberly Kay Stokes. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Evergreen Baptist Church. Royal-Hall Funeral Home is honored to serve the Williams family.
