Thomas Melvin "Tommy" Herring

Thomas "Tommy" Melvin Herring, 78, of Wallace, NC passed from this earthly life to his eternal rest on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, from New Hanover Regional Medical Center. He was born on February 18, 1944, in Duplin County, NC to the late Garnie Herring, Sr. and Mildred Johnston Herring. Tommy was also predeceased by his son, Kyle Herring and siblings, Garnie Herring, Jr. and Jimmie Herring. Tommy was a member of First Baptist Church of Wallace where he served as Deacon. He also served his town as a volunteer firefighter and coached youth sports. Tommy served on various boards for the betterment of his town and county, among them were working with the County Tax departments on valuations and improvement of County Water System. Surviving to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 51 years, Linda Ezzell Herring; his son, Brian Herring and fiancée Christy of Smithfield; grandchildren, Grant Herring, Grier Herring and Griffin Herring; sisters-in-law, Jackie Herring of Grifton, Elizabeth Herring of Burgaw and Betty Ezzell of Surf City. Tommy was blessed with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends that love him dearly. Tommy was a devoted husband and caring father and grandfather. He enjoyed his life of 78 years and especially the times he spent with his family and many friends, building relationships. Being a real estate agent/broker with a big heart, Tommy helped families find a home, not just a house to live in. He was proud to call Wallace his hometown where he felt shaped him into the man he was. It was in Wallace where Tommy's love for sports began. He played football for Wallace Rose Hill High School and after his days of playing he continued to be a great fan of the "Bulldogs". With a love for people, Tommy had fond memories of his life growing up in Wallace, playing sports, living on Boney Street, working his business, and raising his family. He lived and left this life with many friends and no regrets. Tommy will surely be missed but never forgotten by those who knew and loved him. Graveside service was held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 11, 2022, at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Chris Jarman officiating. The family received friends immediately following the graveside service at Rockfish Memorial Cemetery. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace, NC 910-285-4005 www.quinnmcgowen.com
