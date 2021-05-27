Thomas “Warren” Allen, 69, of Faison, NC passed away Wednesday, May 19, 2021 in Wayne UNC Health Care in Goldsboro surrounded by family and friends. Born March 10, 1952 in Wayne County he was a son of the late Leon and Betty Pender Allen. Warren was raised in Brogden, NC and graduated from Princeton High School in 1970. He was in the US Air Force from August 18, 1970 to August 18, 1974 and honorably discharged as a sergeant. Warren was a member of Tee’s Chapel FWB Church in Brogden, the Warsaw Veterans of Foreign Wars for 20 years and was on the Veterans Celebration Committee for 20 years. He was the manager of Warsaw Finance and Future Financial Services in Warsaw and Safeway Finance for a total of 45 years. Funeral services were conducted at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 22, 2021 in Tee’s Chapel FWB Church with Rev. Dennis Pollock Officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 10:00 a.m.- 11:00 a.m. Saturday just prior to the service. Surviving are his son, Jeffrey Allen of Beulaville; daughters, Tracy Weston and husband Scott of Mount Olive and Leslie Allen of Camden, SC; brother, Monty Allen of Pine Level; sister, Pam Jones of Princeton; and grandchildren, Zachary Weston, Lily Grace Allen, Matthew Weston, Brenna Allen, and Ellie Allen. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to Connie Coley. Online condolences may be sent to the family at parrishfh.com.
