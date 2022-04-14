Tiny Centelle Atkinson Hanchey Hardison of Teachey passed peacefully to her heavenly home at midday on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, while at Novant New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, NC. She is the daughter of the late Howard Atkinson and Ruby Batts Atkinson. Also preceding her in death are her husband - Albert Hanchey Sr. ; son - Albert (Cooter) Hanchey; husband - John Clarence Hardison Sr. ; son - Donnie Hardison; brother - Millard Atkinson; and daughter-in-law - Katherine Hardison. Left to cherish her memory are her son - Johnny Hardison; grandchildren - Donna Hairr and husband Wesley of Wallace, John Hardison III and wife Jenni of Wallace, Chelle Borresen and husband David Fields Borresen, Jr. of Fayetteville, and Rance Hardison and wife Kelly of Stella; daughter-in-law - Dianne Southerland Hardison of Teachey; great-grandchildren - Madison Warren and husband Keagan Warren of Wallace, John Wesley Hairr and wife Mary Margaret of Wallace, Lainey Borresen of Fayetteville, David Fields Borresen III of Fayetteville, Cooper Hardison of Stella, Carter Hardison of Stella, Paige Hardison of Wallace, Cole Hardison of Raleigh, and Dustin Hardison of Wallace; nephews - Sean Atkinson, Paul Hanchey and wife Carolyn of Virginia; niece Tammy Robinson and husband Keith of Charleston; and great-great-grandchildren Callan and Kenley Warren of Wallace. Centelle loved her Lord, her family, and serving others. She was devoted to her church, sang in the choir, served as a deacon, called on members to check on them, and enjoyed planning and helping prepare meals for church events. She doted on her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. As her family grew, so did her love and devotion. From the oldest grandchild down the line to the youngest great-grandchild, Grandma Centelle's arms were always open and her heart more than ready to grow a little bigger. She made sure that her children's wedding pictures and each of her grandchildren's baby pictures were lovingly displayed in her den for everyone to see. She will be deeply missed and forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate her life is set for 2:00 pm on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Teachey Baptist Church in Teachey, NC. Family will receive friends at a visitation on Saturday, April 9, 2022 from 6:00-8:00 pm in the home of Donna and Wesley Hairr - 217 River Ridge Drive - Wallace, NC. Padgett Funeral & Cremation Services of Wallace is serving the Hardison family.
