Virginia B. Wallace

Always a lady, Virginia Dare Baker Wallace, age 86, of Albertson, NC, was received by her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on the evening of Thursday, July 1, 2021. Left to cherish many wonderful memories are her children, Mike and Sharon Wallace, Philip and Amy Wallace, and Debra Wallace, all of Albertson; her grandchildren, Ron Wallace, Joy and Curtis Tripp, Jason and Nicole Wallace, Michelle and Scott Rouse, Elizabeth and Nick Futrell, Kayla and Tyler Santifort, Megan Wallace, Andrew Wallace, Hannah Wallace, and Emma Wallace; her great-grandchildren, Jairus Tripp, Terry Dean Wallace, Elissa Wallace, Austin Rouse, Rachel Tripp, Keira Wallace, Jaelyn Wallace, Bailey Rouse, Riley Santifort, Aliya Walalce, Remington Futrell, Emerson Santifort, Charleston Futrell, and Insley Santifort. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Mahlon Wallace; her eldest son, Terry Wallace; her parents, Neil and Spicey Norris Baker; brothers, Ellis Baker, Theous Baker, Tott Baker, Joe Baker, Sr., Jesse Baker, Neil Baker, Jr.; and sisters, Ada Baker Lee, Lula Baker Raynor, Anna Baker Almendarez, Eloise Baker Starcher, Florence Baker Walker, Jean Baker Parker, and Helen Baker Canady. Services to celebrate Virginia's homegoing were held Saturday, July 3, at 3:00 p.m. by the graveside in the Wallace Family Cemetery, Albertson, N.C. Presiding was the Rev Jairus Tripp. As an avid reader herself, Virginia taught her grandchildren the joy of reading, and it is with that thought, that, in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to B. F. Grady School Library, 2627 North N.C. Hwys. 11 & 903, Albertson NC 28508 (for the purchase of new reading material for upcoming students). A Tyndall Service, Mount Olive, NC
