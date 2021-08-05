Walter Bryan Turner, 95, went home to be with his Lord on July 28, 2021. He was born in Teachy, NC to the late Seawell Ross Turner, Sr. and Ada Elizabeth Williams Turner. He was preceded in death by his 2 brothers, 1 sister and his wife he loved dearly. Surviving are his daughters, Linda Honeycutt and husband Roger, Cathy Hickman and husband Mike, Paula Gordon and husband Scott, Carol Horne, Cindy Williams and husband Ricky; grandchildren, Ginger Rogers and husband Rob, Dale Honeycutt and wife Nichole, Bryan Hickman and wife Beth, Cate Hickman, Scott Horne and wife Hannah, Brandi McDaniel and husband Matt, Christy Wicker and husband Scott, Rick Williams and wife Karen; great grandchildren, Carson and Morgan Wilborn, Tanner and Tolon Rogers, Trey and Wyatt Honeycutt, Liam, Eloise and Maeve Hickman, Trent and Grayson Horne, Savannah and Turner McDaniel, Cole and Kaylie Wicker; and many nieces and nephews he loved dearly. Bryan “Papa T.” loved the Lord and loved sharing his faith with everyone he met. He loved to sing and preach in the rest home ministry sponsored by his church for over 30 years. He never met a stranger which was probably why he was a successful salesman. In 1944, Bryan was drafted into the Army and assigned to the 86th Infantry Division. His division went into battle near Cologne, Germany in the spring of 1945. After the war ended in Europe, his division was shipped to Philippines waiting for orders. He was honorably discharged in 1946 but reenlisted in 1950. He served as a mess sergeant at Camp Brekinridge in KY. He then served in the Reserves until 1963. He won the Combat Infantry Badge, American Theater Service Medal, EAME Service Medal with Bronze Star, Asiatic Pacific Service Medal and WWII Victory Medal. Bryan loved his Lord, his country and his family. He loved people and everyone was his friend. The family received friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 31st at Clements Funeral Home in Durham. A funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 1st at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Dr. Gerald Goodwin officiating. Burial followed at 5:00 p.m. at Rockfish Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Wallace, N.C. Pallbearers were Dale Honeycutt, Rob Rogers, Bryan Hickman, Scott Horne, Matt McDaniel, Rick Williams, Scott Wicker; and honorary pallbearers will be Roger Honeycutt, Mike Hickman, Scott Gordon and Ricky Williams. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Lawrence Road Baptist Church, P.O. Box 249, Hillsborough, NC 27278; or Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758541, Topeka, KS 66675. The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
