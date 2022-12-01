Wilameta Barr Currie, of Wallace, departed her life on earth on Sunday, November 20, 2022 while at Day Spring of Wallace. Born on November 4, 1931, she is the daughter of the late Willie Andrew and Mary Elizabeth Barefoot Barr. She is also preceded in death by her husband—Charles Franklin Currie; and siblings—Ethelene Brock, Rita Marshburn, and Geradine Caison. Left to cherish her memory are her children—Charles Ray Currie and wife Anna of Gastonia, Debbie Hughes and husband Alan of Wilmington, and Keith Franklin Currie and wife Jenny of Clemmons; grandchildren—Ryan Currie of Gastonia, Beth Greenberg and husband Ben of Raleigh, Conor Hughes of Charlotte, Jeff Hughes of Wilmington, Andy Currie of Winston-Salem, David Currie and Daniel Currie of Clemmons; great grandchildren—Callum and Sophia; sisters—Clara B. Smith of Clinton and Barbara B. Milligan and husband Bryan of Wilmington and many nieces, nephews and friends. Better known as "Mrs. Willa" by many in Duplin County, she worked as a secretary in the Wallace Police Department for thirty-seven years during the tenures of Chief Earl Whitaker, Chief Roscoe Rich, and Chief Bobby Maready. At retirement she was the oldest active law enforcement officer in North Carolina at the age of eighty. She was recognized by the Wallace ABWA as "Woman of the Year" and was presented the "Order of the Long Leaf Pine" by the State of North Carolina. She was very involved in her church, Wallace First Baptist, where she served in WMU, the nursery, and as a deacon. We would like to thank her in-home caregivers as well as the staff of DaySpring of Wallace and others who touched her life and cared for her over the last few years. Visitation will be at 12 Noon Monday, November 28th, 2022 at Padgett Funeral Home Chapel in Wallace, NC. A service to celebrate her life will follow in the chapel at 1:00 PM. A grave side service will be held at 3:00 PM at the Springvale Cemetery, Clinton, NC. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be considered for Community Hospice, 123 Elizabeth Street - Suite B, Clinton, NC 28328 or to a charity of one's choice.
