William "Billy" Teachey, left us for his heavenly home on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, after suffering for several weeks with sepsis caused from an internal infection. He was 66 years old and a resident of Willard and White Lake, NC. The world became a little less bright as a result of his leaving. He was born on September 20, 1954 in New Hanover County. He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie F. Teachey and his brother, Bennie F. Teachey, Jr. Billy was a member of Poston Baptist Church. Left behind to miss him always, is his devoted wife, Clara Turner Teachey; his daughters, Amanda Lancaster and husband, Josh of Richlands, and Melissa Teachey of Wallace; grandchildren, Zayne Robinson, Bella Lancaster and Madison Daniel who were his heartbeats. Also surviving is his mother, Martha Merritt Teachey of Wallace; brother, Greg Teachey and wife, Gail; sisters, Glenda Moore and husband, J.C. and Nancy Iredale and husband, Bill; nieces, Denise Houghton and husband, Tim, Lori Keir and husband, Alan, Jennifer Rinderle and husband, Ed and Kayla Murray and husband, Jeffrey; nephew, John Moore and wife, Virginia and Brent Iredale and wife, Genie; sister-in-law, Janice Kennedy; his best canine girlfriend, Zeva and several great nieces, nephews and friends that loved Billy dearly. Billy was a hard worker all his life. He was former owner of Teachey Insulation, which he took over after the death of his brother, Bennie. While in the insulation business, he met many wonderful people who became good friends. He missed many aspects of the business after selling it several years ago. Billy genuinely enjoyed talking and laughing with people. We will all miss that about him. He also started a rental property business with his wife, Clara and became somewhat of a handy man in the process. Somehow, he never could get the hang of carpentry and painting. Music was something that Billy enjoyed the most. He could name most any song with the name of the artist. He played the drums and owned several sets and played until his arthritis prevented him from it. (Clara always said he should have been a rock and roll band member.) Billy loved live performances the best, regardless the type of music. At the age of 3 months old, Billy had his grandson, Zayne sitting in his lap, playing the drums. He wanted to pass that love for music on to his grandson and granddaughters. Billy 's greatest heartache and regret was the lack of time he had with his grandson, Zayne, due to circumstances he could not control. Never doubt that he loved you dearly and missed you always. Billy loved his entire family and they loved him in return. He had many friends that he considered his family as well. He had the persona of being a bit of a 'bad boy' and had quite a reputation in his younger days. Those that really knew Billy saw what a heart of gold he really had. His deep, intimidating voice hid the fact that he was soft to the core. Many people and churches had Billy and Clare in their prayers these past few weeks. Those prayers were felt and for them we thank you all. God had other plans for Billy. A celebration of Billy's life was held at 2:00p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Poston Baptist Church, Wallace, NC with Pastor Chris Jarman officiating. The family received friends from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., on Monday, one hour prior to the service at Poston Baptist Church. Burial followed in Riverview Memorial Park, Watha. In lieu of flowers, consider donating to an education fund for his granddaughter, Madison "Madi" Daniel who he and Clara were raising. You may mail your donation to 54 Waters Edge, Elizabethtown, NC 28337 or you may donate to Poston Baptist Church, Building Fund, 4121 S, NC-11, Wallace, NC 28466. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family by selecting our Tribute Wall above. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Wallace, NC 910-285-4005.
