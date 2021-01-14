William Gerald Hanchey, age 80, of the Northeast Community of Wallace passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 from Vidant Duplin Hospital. He was born on October 4, 1940 in Duplin County; the son of the late Elbert J. and Annie Mae Blake Hanchey. Mr. Hanchey was also preceded in death by his siblings, Fannie Carolyn Oals, Jean Sandlin and Roy "Buck" Hanchey. Gerald proudly served his country in the NC National Guard and was a charter member of the Northeast Fire Department and Northeast Ruritan. He was a member of the Way Riders and Red Knight Riders Motorcycle Club. Surviving to cherish his memory is his devoted wife of 60 years, Sonja Lanier Hanchey; daughter, Deanna Gayle Hanchey; son, Edward Jerald Hanchey and wife, Tracie, all of Wallace; grandchildren, Kora Hanchey, Heather Cole and husband, Tommie, and Jonathan English and wife, Danielle; great grandchildren, Kynsley Cole, Keegan English, Brody Cole and Wyatt English; sister-in-law, Glenda Scronce and husband, Joe of Willard; his canine companion, "Sierra"; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who loved Gerald dearly. Gerald or "Papa Gerald" as he was affectionately called, was a loving husband and caring father, grandfather, and brother. He found great joy in the simplest of things, but his greatest joy was family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He would call them every day and would cook a great breakfast for them every morning. Gerald never met a stranger and loved people. He looked forward to daily visits to McDonalds where he enjoyed getting his “senior coke” and talking to friends. Being very patriotic, he had a great love for his country. He was an avid Trump fan. Mowing grass was Gerald’s favorite past time. He enjoyed riding his lawn mower and would mow everywhere he could. Gerald had a heart of gold and loved his family very much. He would always make sure they had what they needed and a lot of what they wanted. He was a great husband, daddy, granddaddy, and friend. Gerald will surely be missed but cherished memories will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him. Funeral service was held at 11:00a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021 at Northeast Volunteer Fire Department with Pastor Kevin Peterson officiating. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorial gifts be given to Northeast Pentecostal Free Will Baptist Church, 129 Hanchey Road, Wallace, NC 28466 or to Northeast Ruritan, 152 Hanchey Road, Wallace, NC 28466. You may share your memories and send condolences to the family at www.quinnmcgowen.com. Quinn-McGowen Funeral Home of Wallace.
