William L. Hennessee, Jr.

William Lester “Bill” Hennessee, Jr., long time resident of Faison, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, April 2, 2022. He was 90. Mr. Hennessee and his wife, Bobbie, with their six children came to Faison in 1965 where he gained employment with Chas F. Cates and Sons, Inc.. His employment as president of the Cates company continued until his retirement in 1997. Bobbie was a homemaker and active mother in the lives of their children The Hennesssee’s were long time members of the Faison Presbyterian Church, were active supporters of education in Duplin county having five educational scholarships starting in 1990 which continue on. The family also supported Mount Olive Family Medicine Center, Duplin General Hospital, and the University of Mount Olive. He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Bobbie Gardner Hennessee; a son, David W. Hennessee; a daughter, Sharon Hennessee Turrentine; his parents, William L. Hennessee, Sr. and Leila Marthers Hennessee; two sisters, Rae Weaver and Ruby Howard; and two brothers, Harris B. Hennessee and Lindsey B. Hennessee. Survivors include two sons, Ronald Hennessee of Ocean City, NJ, and Lester Hennessee of Egg harbor City, NJ; two daughters, Noleen Tucker and husband, Bobby Gene Tucker, of Faison, and Sandra Tucker and husband, Linwood, of Lexington, SC; a son-in-law, Lewis Turrentine; a brother, Joel R. Hennessee of Kentucky; grandchildren, Brooks Tucker, Gena Fernandez, Leslie Hennessee, Chris Hennessee with fiance, Latisha Pate, Sabrina Hernandez, William Tucker, and Tony Hennessee; and eight great-grandchildren. A Service of Remembrance celebrating the lives of both Mr. Bill Hennessee and his wife, Mrs. Bobbie G. Hennessee was held Friday, April 8, at 11 a.m. at Faison Presbyterian Church followed by a time of visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Faison Presbyterian Church or Faison Fire and Rescue. Arrangements are by Tyndall Funeral Home, Inc.
