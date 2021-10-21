Wille Owen Guy, age 81, died Friday, October 8, 2021 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, NC. She is preceded in death by her husband, Carl Baysden and her parents, Anna and Winfred Guy. Willie Owen was a teacher in Onslow County for 30 years. She was an active member in church and taught Sunday School for many years. She also enjoyed spending time with her many cats. Willie Owen is survived by her brother, Henry Guy (Norma) of Kenansville, NC, her nieces, Beth Lanier (Harold) of Beulaville, NC, Dawn Beach (Phil) of Durham, NC, and nephew, Jonathan Guy (Andrea) of Kenansville, NC. She is also survived by her great nieces and nephews, Maggie, Jake, Anne, Carsten, Harlo, Henry Lane, and Harper. Funeral services were held Monday, October 11, 2021 at Community Funeral Home of Beulaville, Inc.