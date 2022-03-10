In response to decreasing numbers of positive cases of COVID-19, the Duplin County Schools Board of Education voted to make masks optional for K-12 schools beginning on February 21st. Quarantine rules have also been relaxed, along with meals returning to the cafeteria. After two years of chaos and constantly changing mandates, most people are happy to take such a large step back towards normal.
It is definitely a big adjustment to leave the mask at home and finally reveal our faces to the world. For some, this is great, but for others, it can be a little intimidating.
Senior Cora Haste was thrilled to hear the news of our unmasking. As the senior class president of East Duplin High School, she was eager to see the positive impact unmasking would have on the student body as a whole.
“One of the best things about unmasking is being able to see everyone’s smiling faces. My days at school have become substantially better,” Haste said.
Along with more smiling faces, teachers have noticed that the happy hum of student social life has returned to the classroom, cafeteria, and hallways. While it may seem small, seeing expressions on the faces of students and teachers was something that we all took for granted before the pandemic, and we are grateful to see it return.
While most people have shed the mask in school, there are some who choose to keep it on. For many, masks have become the new normal, adding a level of comfort and security against the virus.
East Duplin sophomore Noemi Rodriguez focuses on the benefits of keeping her mask on. Noemi is especially concerned about the possibility of exposing her friends and family to the virus.
“Although we have the choice of unmasking, I feel like wearing one makes me feel more comfortable. Many school cases have gone down, but there is still a possibility of contracting the virus, even more so now that many people choose not to wear it,” Rodriguez said.
Whether you choose to keep or lose the mask at school, going mask-optional is definitely a step towards normal that we have all been waiting for. Hopefully, this bodes well for the future of students in Duplin County Schools.
Riley Tate is a senior at East Duplin High School.