North Carolina Democrats took a major generational leap recently in choosing Anderson Clayton as their state party chair. Aged 25, Clayton represents a full break with the past several decades–and arguably even half-century–of party leadership in a state where Democrats have struggled in election after election. Whether out of desperation or hope, the Democratic Party has invested its future in younger North Carolinians.

It’s too easy to romanticize youth. Older and, especially, middle-aged leaders have the experience and perspective that are often necessary to make deeply informed decisions, and callowness is an eternal weakness of young people. The older generation that’s run the party since the 1970s is not simply a collection of dinosaurs to be defenestrated and sent to the Museum of Natural Sciences. For all the party’s failures in recent years, leaderts like Bobbie Richardson built an organization that did elect Roy Cooper governor at a time when Southern Democrats had gone the way of, well, the dinosaurs.

Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill. Have feedback? Reach him at alex@carolinaforward.org.