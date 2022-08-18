Various top rankings for North Carolina’s business climates have predictably — and once again — been the cause of partisan tug-of-wars in our state. When the state scores highly under one party’s control, the ruling crowd trumpets vindication and the out-party waxes dismissive. But the truth is that North Carolina typically does well in these rankings, and neither party is being entirely honest when they marshal our success as a talking point.

This year, however, has seen an unusual triumph both in the magnitude of our success and in the ecumenical acknowledgement of its many causes. The other week, cable news channel CNBC ranked North Carolina as the Number One business climate in the country. Although both parties predictably tried to make this triumph a piece of evidence for their agenda’s wisdom, there was noticeably less propagandizing than usual, reflecting the somewhat greater comity that has overtaken Raleigh since the 2020 election.

Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill.