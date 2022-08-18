Various top rankings for North Carolina’s business climates have predictably — and once again — been the cause of partisan tug-of-wars in our state. When the state scores highly under one party’s control, the ruling crowd trumpets vindication and the out-party waxes dismissive. But the truth is that North Carolina typically does well in these rankings, and neither party is being entirely honest when they marshal our success as a talking point.
This year, however, has seen an unusual triumph both in the magnitude of our success and in the ecumenical acknowledgement of its many causes. The other week, cable news channel CNBC ranked North Carolina as the Number One business climate in the country. Although both parties predictably tried to make this triumph a piece of evidence for their agenda’s wisdom, there was noticeably less propagandizing than usual, reflecting the somewhat greater comity that has overtaken Raleigh since the 2020 election.
That said, it’s important not to overreach the conclusions from CNBC’s accolade. First, a simplistic takeaway might attribute this success purely to the legislature’s signature policy of economic austerity. That conclusion simply doesn’t hold. While CNBC credited us with strong economic growth, that is a trend dating entirely to our recovery from the pandemic, guided by Gov. Roy Cooper. When the GOP’s tax and regulatory policies were having their most immediate effects, in the early 2010s, North Carolina’s economy grew much more slowly and lagged its neighbors. It’s also notable that CNBC did not mention tax cuts or deregulation in their ranking even once.
Second, most of the strengths CNBC invoked in awarding North Carolina top honors developed well before the GOP assumed control of our state government. CNBC prominently cited the state’s community college system as a key strength – a system created by Democratic Governor Terry Sanford, and cut back ten percent since by Republican legislators. The news network also hailed our innovation economy, which has much to do with the success of Research Triangle Park (though there was quite a bit of homegrown innovation in the state’s pre-RTP economy too). Our prodigious supply of investible capital dates back at least 100 and possibly even 200 years, but the state’s strong showing in venture capital investment again has a lot to do with the tech economy created by progressive business and political leaders over 60 years ago. In other words, CNBC was impressed with our business climate to a great extent because of the legacy of investments made before right-wing ideologues took control of state government.
As stated before, North Carolina political leaders are right to share credit for the state’s number-one business-climate ranking. That includes Republicans as well as Democrats. But be on guard against insinuations that right-wing austerity economics played more than a marginal role in creating North Carolina’s business prowess. That strength dates back far before 2010, and owes to a political tradition quite different than the one supply-side ideologues would have you believe is a magical economic elixir.
Alexander H. Jones is a Policy Analyst with Carolina Forward. He lives in Chapel Hill.