Few tropes in North Carolina political discourse annoy me more than the claim that Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson is “fascinating.” In a state that elected Jesse Helms to five terms in the U.S. Senate, a political career fueled by bigotry hardly registers as unusual. The victims of Robinson’s – and Helms’s – myriad prejudices would not view the presence of a bigot in public office as an occasion for curiosity. Robinson is, in fact, a mere recrudescence of a familiar political type.

“Filth” is almost a “synonym” for “disgusting.” Mark Robinson chose the latter word to describe LGBTQ people: “homosexuality, transgenderism [sic], any of that filth.” Whereas in one of his hundreds of rages, Jesse Helms ranted that gays and lesbians were “disgusting people.” In both cases, each bigot used raw language to denigrate LGBTQ people as less than fully human. The conservative base in North Carolina has long gravitated toward the electric energy of raw, unfiltered hate.