Like a blazing sunset over an old magnolia grove, the South continues to burn bright red. Democrats had hoped that former Confederate states such as Texas, North Carolina, and Florida would return to their long-lost Democratic roots in the 2020 election. Every one of those states, however, voted for Donald Trump, and of the two Southern states that opted for Biden, one quickly snapped back to red, and the other, Virginia, has arguably transcended its Southern cultural roots to join the Acela corridor.

So, the last two years have delivered bitter disappointments to Southern progressives who’d hoped for an end to their long bout of political suffering. The region remains, as of now, a conservative bastion in a center-left nation. Its history of racism reverberates with devastating force. Its social conservatism seals off too many hearts from appeals to modernity and tolerance. And whatever Democrats may have hoped, demographic evolution does not yet seem to have transformed the South’s political disposition.