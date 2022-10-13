Alyssa Acevedo

Alyssa Acevedo

Last summer, I was granted the opportunity to attend North Carolina Governor’s School at Winston-Salem-State University for English. Governor’s School is a summer residential program for juniors and select sophomores. During the program, my focus was on literature, with two mini-courses based on self, society, and philosophy. I never knew how much I would change during the four weeks there. I vividly remember the excitement I felt in preparation for the trip, but I also recall how horrified I was. I had never been away from home for that long before, let alone by myself. Governor’s School allowed me to take that same fear and turn it into a challenge to better myself.

Governor’s School was, by far, the best experience of my life thus far. It was a fulfilling journey with a lot of learning. It taught me that we shouldn’t be afraid of change and how to be independent. Governor’s School showed me that the acquisition of knowledge does not have to be dreadful. Through the experience, I discovered that in order to achieve your goals in life, you’re going to have to take risks. Many of my classmates told me they could not believe I was giving up four weeks of my summer for more school. Now that it’s over, I can say with confidence that I would give up all of my summers and breaks to attend Governor’s School again. At the program, they teach you about your potential. They help you learn about the true meaning of learning, which is not all about going to school, college, and getting a job; it’s about going through an experience so powerful that it ignites a passion for future change.

Alyssa Acevedo is a 12th grade student at East Duplin High School.