Last summer, I was granted the opportunity to attend North Carolina Governor’s School at Winston-Salem-State University for English. Governor’s School is a summer residential program for juniors and select sophomores. During the program, my focus was on literature, with two mini-courses based on self, society, and philosophy. I never knew how much I would change during the four weeks there. I vividly remember the excitement I felt in preparation for the trip, but I also recall how horrified I was. I had never been away from home for that long before, let alone by myself. Governor’s School allowed me to take that same fear and turn it into a challenge to better myself.
Governor’s School was, by far, the best experience of my life thus far. It was a fulfilling journey with a lot of learning. It taught me that we shouldn’t be afraid of change and how to be independent. Governor’s School showed me that the acquisition of knowledge does not have to be dreadful. Through the experience, I discovered that in order to achieve your goals in life, you’re going to have to take risks. Many of my classmates told me they could not believe I was giving up four weeks of my summer for more school. Now that it’s over, I can say with confidence that I would give up all of my summers and breaks to attend Governor’s School again. At the program, they teach you about your potential. They help you learn about the true meaning of learning, which is not all about going to school, college, and getting a job; it’s about going through an experience so powerful that it ignites a passion for future change.
In addition to my academic learning, I also learned more about myself. My peers, teachers, and family members often say that I came back home as a completely different person, and I agree with them. Though I didn’t change much on the outside, the program inspired a ton of inner transformation. Having that experience helped me understand that the key to life is change. Before Governor’s School, I was afraid of change and the uncomfortable feeling of something new; I learned that change does not have to be scary. I became more confident than I’d ever been before. Though the first week of living on a college campus was intimidating, the experience was so freeing. I worried over the thought of having to find new friends, but being around new people in a new environment was one of the best things about being at NCGS. Being free of your limitations and judgments from other people means you can practically start over. For me, that was the greatest thing about attending Governor’s School.
Governor’s School changed my life, and I still think about it and the people I met every day. Through Governor’s School, I gained lifelong friends and role models. Though the program stopped after the four weeks ended, the connections didn’t. I still regularly talk to my friends and teachers from the program. NCGS impacted me so much that even though I cannot attend again as a student, I plan to go back in three years as a teacher assistant/counselor. The program has such an engaging approach to learning that it never once felt like ordinary school. I highly recommend anyone who is eligible to apply to Governor’s School or any summer experience like it to seize the opportunity. Even if it does seem like a lot to give up, it truly is worth the price.
Alyssa Acevedo is a 12th grade student at East Duplin High School.