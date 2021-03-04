Boards of county commissioners across our state are preparing to adopt budgets for 2021-22 which must be completed by June 30. They will, in conjunction with adopting the new budget, set the property tax rate for the coming year.
The General Assembly delegates to the county commissioners the authority to levy the property tax rate in each county. Each county, at least every eight years, must revalue the real property to reflect fair market value.
The tax rate is then applied to that value. A raw county by county comparison of property tax rates does not represent which county has the lowest or the highest tax rate.
There is a formula to determine the effective property tax rate for a county which can then be used as a comparison with other counties.
This headline was in the Sept. 17, 2020 edition of the Duplin Times: “Duplin has the sixth-lowest property tax rate in N. C.” The headline is not correct because there are 53 counties with lower effective property tax rates than Duplin.
However, there were some very important accurate tax facts about Duplin County in the body of the article.
Former Chairman of the Board Jesse Dowe was quoted, “We’re fortunate that the top 10 taxpayers pay about 50-60 percent of our tax, and the rest pay about 35 percent.”
He was further quoted stating, “These top 10 business pay the majority of the taxes, which allows us to provide services for all the citizens in the county.”
The actual figures show that the top 10 do pay over 65 percent of our taxes. Mr. Dowe is spot on and there is a critical message in these facts.
These top 10 do allow us to provide services for all the rest of the citizens in the county and we should be grateful for their success. And all the rest of the citizens of Duplin County should pray for and cheer for their continued success.
Mr. Dowe was reported to say that eventually the commissioners will be forced to raise the tax rate to keep vital services going for the county.
I have had some excellent conversations with Commissioner Dowe and I know he cares deeply about the wellbeing of our county as is evident by the extra time he invested attending many functions as chairman of the Board of Commissioners.
But his correct observation about who pays the majority of the taxes flies in the face of eventually being forced to raise the tax rate.
We don’t need to kill the goose that lays the golden eggs. We need to feed and nurture that goose (our county businesses and property owners — especially our farmers who feed the rest) so they can continue paying the most of our taxes.
Additionally, a small property tax rate increase on parents living in a single-wide with two or three school age children may hurt them more than 50 times that on some of our businesses.
The commissioners spend the taxes collected from our top 10 businesses and that money is gone forever—government spending doesn’t create permanent revenue growth, it consumes capital that could otherwise be used by those businesses to increase salaries, expand, or create new products all of which increases growth in revenue for governments to provide services.
We, the people (those who are prudent) plan new spending based on the projected growth of our incomes. We should expect our county manager and the commissioners to do the same rather than raising tax rates.