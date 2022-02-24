My name is Mary Wells, and I am a junior at North Duplin Junior/Senior High School. As a student, I am involved in several clubs and extracurricular activities our school has to offer us.
We are given many opportunities as students at North Duplin to express our passions, inside the classroom and in the community, as well as through clubs. This year, teachers and administrators have stepped up to offer us even more clubs and activities to involve us. I have certainly become more involved with my school this year, more than ever, which has become such a blessing in my life.
One of the clubs I recently became involved in is the FCA Leadership Team, a group of approximately 10 students who want to share their love of God with others. The group plans FCA meetings and events for students and people from the community attend sometimes.
I have always attended FCA meetings at school since my freshman year. Last year, the FCA Leadership team needed more members for the upcoming year. To be a member of this team, you had to go to FCA Leadership Camp in Black Mountain, North Carolina. A few of my friends and I went, and we had a blast!
At this camp, I learned how to show and tell others how knowing Jesus saved me, and how to witness to others. This year, we also needed a new team of advisors to help watch over our club.
Two beginning teachers, Steven Spear and Hannah Smith, who already had a lot on their plate, graciously stepped up and have done a phenomenal job. Overall, this club has been so rewarding, and I have loved being part of such a wonderful team.
Through being part of this team, I have gained friendships with people that will last a lifetime, and this has also grew my relationship with God.
Another club I am part of is Journalism. I was a member of this club last year for the first time, and I thoroughly enjoyed it. I have always loved being creative and working with people to coordinate projects.
In this club, I connect with others and hear their inspiration and ideas for the yearbook that will be unique to us. We all get to share our visions and create something amazing.
This year, we also have a new advisor step up to lead us on our adventure to create a yearbook we believe represents us and our current year. Our new advisor is Sheila Young, our high school English teacher. Before becoming a teacher, Mrs. Young was a journalist for 20 years.
With her experience in the field, she is leading us and helping us produce, in my opinion, the best yearbook yet!
These clubs have a tremendous impact on me and my junior year. These amazing teachers have sacrificed so much for the students, and have given us so much more than they will ever know. Being involved with school activities has opened up a new horizon in friendships and experiences that I will never forget.